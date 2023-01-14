British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.30) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BATS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.73) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.82) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.95) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($49.34) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.73) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,043 ($49.26).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,124 ($38.06) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,311.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,366.14. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,915 ($35.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £69.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,329.36.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

