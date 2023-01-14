Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Price Performance
Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.35.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
