Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 273,420 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 273,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

