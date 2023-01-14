Brokerages Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target at $172.25

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.18.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.