Brokerages Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT at $79.41

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 4.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after buying an additional 3,242,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,297,000 after buying an additional 476,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,009,000 after buying an additional 44,292 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after buying an additional 698,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.64. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $85.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 263.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

