Brokerages Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Target Price at $32.83

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Raymond James decreased their price target on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Camping World Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CWH opened at $25.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. Camping World has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Camping World by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Camping World by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

