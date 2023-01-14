Brokerages Set Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Price Target at $74.33

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($86.02) to €59.00 ($63.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €70.00 ($75.27) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

CTTAY opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

