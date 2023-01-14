Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $124.00

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Dycom Industries Price Performance
DY opened at $99.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries
In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
Dycom Industries Company Profile
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
