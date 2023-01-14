Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $124.00

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

DY opened at $99.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

