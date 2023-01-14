Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Target Price at $63.50

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.89 on Monday. Evergy has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

