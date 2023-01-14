Brokerages Set Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Target Price at GBX 274

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 274 ($3.34).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.56) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Kingfisher Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 265.60 ($3.24) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 241.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.00.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

