Brokerages Set Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Target Price at $3.63

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KKPNY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.55 ($3.82) to €3.20 ($3.44) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.00 ($3.23) to €3.20 ($3.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.87) to €3.50 ($3.76) in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

KKPNY opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.