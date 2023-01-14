Brokerages Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target at $188.25

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Masimo by 123.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 8.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $156.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.51. Masimo has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $239.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

