Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Price Target at $60.25

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.25.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.