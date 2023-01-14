Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,357,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

