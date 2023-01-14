Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.89, for a total transaction of C$369,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532,710 shares in the company, valued at C$113,257,612.93.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total transaction of C$374,512.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut bought 612 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$71.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,776.36.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,390 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.34, for a total transaction of C$101,942.60.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,700 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.80, for a total transaction of C$306,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$7,572,450.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$76.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$58.75 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.33.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.