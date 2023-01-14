Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 129,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 97,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 89,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.12. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.18.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

