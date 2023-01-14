CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) PT Raised to $16.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $491.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

