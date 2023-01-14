CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $119.00 at UBS Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.42.

CF Industries stock opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CF Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

