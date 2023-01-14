ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $5,121,658.08 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Michael Linse sold 66,803 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $666,693.94.
ChargePoint Price Performance
Shares of CHPT opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.65. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
