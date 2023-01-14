ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $5,121,658.08 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Michael Linse sold 66,803 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $666,693.94.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of CHPT opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.65. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

