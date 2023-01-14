Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $240,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,519,467.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chord Energy news, insider Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $484,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,662,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $240,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,467.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,288. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chord Energy stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy Co. ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 490,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,071,000. Chord Energy makes up 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Chord Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $134.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.72. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $93.35 and a 12-month high of $181.34.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.06 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.00 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 34.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 28.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $3.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

