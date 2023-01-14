Christine Marie Utter Sells 417 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $18,498.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,411.96.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

