Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Cineplex Stock Performance

CPXGF stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

