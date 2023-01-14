Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Cineplex Stock Performance
CPXGF stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cineplex (CPXGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.