Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,115 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

