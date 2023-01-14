Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $59.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 106,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,242 and sold 471,048 shares valued at $19,341,757. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.