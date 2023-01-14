Comparing Brookfield (NYSE:BN) & WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) and Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of WeWork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Brookfield shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of WeWork shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WeWork and Brookfield’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeWork $2.57 billion 0.51 -$4.44 billion N/A N/A Brookfield $75.73 billion 0.74 $3.97 billion $2.05 17.36

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield has higher revenue and earnings than WeWork.

WeWork has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WeWork and Brookfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeWork -73.71% N/A -11.85% Brookfield 3.86% 2.67% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WeWork and Brookfield, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeWork 0 1 5 0 2.83 Brookfield 0 0 2 0 3.00

WeWork presently has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 335.19%. Brookfield has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.96%. Given WeWork’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WeWork is more favorable than Brookfield.

Summary

Brookfield beats WeWork on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also offers various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers workspace management solutions, which enable landlords and operators to power flexible spaces and provide direct access to an established customer base. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio includes 756 locations. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions. The Renewable Power and Transition segment involves in the provision of hydro, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation, storage, and other renewable technologies. The infrastructure segment operates assets in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data sectors. The Private Equity segment focuses on acquiring businesses with barriers entering an industry. The Real Estate segment includes investment in real estate properties. The Credit and Insurance Solutions segment offers investment products. The company was founded on August 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

