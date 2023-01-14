Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after buying an additional 1,156,923 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $918,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 38,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 274,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.