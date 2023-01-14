Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Corteva stock opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

