CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,349 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $31,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.