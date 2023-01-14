Credit Suisse Group Cuts Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Price Target to $3.00

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JSPR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $234,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 182,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 85,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

