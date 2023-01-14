Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) EVP Daniel P. Hart Sells 10,000 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CROX opened at $125.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.77.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.43.
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
