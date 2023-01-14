Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) EVP Daniel P. Hart Sells 10,000 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $125.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after buying an additional 1,558,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after buying an additional 1,283,455 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,045,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after buying an additional 288,942 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.43.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

