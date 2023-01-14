CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,613 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of CSX worth $41,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.48.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

