Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,907 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $337,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,685,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,758,192.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $271,984.56.

On Thursday, December 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,920 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $33,888.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,102 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $55,153.56.

On Monday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $250,026.56.

On Monday, November 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $252,692.72.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,116 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $243,359.84.

On Monday, November 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $12,006.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $270,467.12.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

LEGH stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $501.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $57.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.