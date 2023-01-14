Czech National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after acquiring an additional 365,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,570,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $159.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $218.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 103.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

