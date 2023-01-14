Czech National Bank Acquires Shares of 13,623 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $144.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

