Czech National Bank Buys Shares of 13,554 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $147.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.80. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

