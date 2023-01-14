Czech National Bank Buys Shares of 24,207 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Northern Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $98.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.36. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.72.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.59.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

