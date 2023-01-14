Czech National Bank Invests $1.54 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $181.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.37 and a 200-day moving average of $189.27. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

