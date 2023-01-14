Czech National Bank Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.