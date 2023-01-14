Czech National Bank Purchases New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,717,000 after buying an additional 617,485 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,059,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,814,000 after buying an additional 30,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,600,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,378 shares of company stock worth $1,289,969. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.