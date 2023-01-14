Czech National Bank Purchases New Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of STERIS by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $202.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,836.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.47.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,708.94%.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

