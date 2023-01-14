Czech National Bank Purchases New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Insider Activity

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $108.92 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $123.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

