Czech National Bank Purchases Shares of 16,621 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,621 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

