Czech National Bank Purchases Shares of 18,208 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Cowen dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $105.03 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

