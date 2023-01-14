D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Underperform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $76.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.54.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $94.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $99.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

