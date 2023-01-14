DA Davidson Boosts Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $105.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $100.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $319,879.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,156,819.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,372,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.