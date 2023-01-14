Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $439.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $428.40 and its 200-day moving average is $376.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

