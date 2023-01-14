Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $95.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTRS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.59.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS stock opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 263.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

