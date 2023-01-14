Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $18.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEO. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

