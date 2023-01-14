Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $18.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEO. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.38.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of AEO stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
