Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $225.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital cut Moderna from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.14.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $192.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moderna has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $83,759,086 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.