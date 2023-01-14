Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $85.00

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.61.

State Street Trading Up 0.7 %

State Street stock opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in State Street by 37.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,905,000 after acquiring an additional 185,913 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

