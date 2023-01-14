Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $85.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.61.

State Street stock opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in State Street by 37.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,905,000 after acquiring an additional 185,913 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

