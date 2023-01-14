Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 575 Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($7.01) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.80) target price on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.82) target price on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.46) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.92) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.53) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 602.50 ($7.34).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 558.40 ($6.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 571.90 ($6.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 537.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 494.18. The firm has a market cap of £71.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 575.67.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.